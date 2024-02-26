Ghanaian entrepreneur, Afua Asantewaa Aduonum has addressed her reason for failing to communicate the results of her sing-a-thon publicly after allegations surfaced that she knew the results but failed to communicate them.

In December 2023, Afua Asantewaa began her attempt to break the record for the longest sing-a-thon by an individual which she achieved an impressive 126hrs and 52 minutes.

But announcing the record attempt by Afua Asantewaa on February 23, 2024, the Guinness World Records (GWR) stated; “Unfortunately, Afua’s Guinness World Records attempt for the longest singing marathon was not successful.”

Speaking on GTV on February 26, 2024, Afua Asantewaa explained that on February 13, she received an email from Guinness World Records (GWR) asking her to log in and view the status of her record attempt.

She stated that after receiving the notification from Guinness World Records, she attempted to log in to her account but was unable to access the website.

“As we speak, I cannot log in and we have screenshots. As if I knew this would happen,” she said.

According to Afua Asantewaa, she lodged a complaint to Guinness World Records to resolve the issue since she was unable to log in and view the results of her record attempt.

She stated that, without access to her account, she was unable to obtain the official document from Guinness World Records which she needed to make a statement about the results.

Afua Asantewaa said she is hopeful that Guinness World Records will respond to her inquiry soon.

