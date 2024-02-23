Guinness World Records has disqualified Ghanaian event organizer, Afua Asantewaa, who aimed to break a new record for the longest singing marathon by an individual.

According to Guinness World Records, the evidence check had already begun before Afua requested priority service, so they refunded her payment earlier this month.



In a tweet on Friday, February 23, 2024, the official response read: “Unfortunately Afua’s Guinness World Records attempt for the longest singing marathon was not successful, but we hope that she will make another attempt soon. We’ve seen how inspirational it has been for her fans. The evidence check had already begun before Afua requested priority service, so we refunded her payment earlier this month. We wish Afua the best of luck with any future record attempts.”

Afua Asantewaa endured a five-day singing marathon that commenced at midnight on Sunday, December 24 and concluded at 7:00 am on December 29.

At the time of ending her record attempt on Friday morning, the young woman had sung for five days, six hours, and 55 minutes.

