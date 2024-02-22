Guinness World Record (GWR) attemptee, Afua Asantewaa O Aduonum has landed yet another brand ambassadorial deal with Ike City Hotel, the second in five days.

And per the agreement, the ambassador is expected to act as a representative to promote and market the hotel through traditional and electronic media, including social media, in accordance with the terms of the agreement.

The agreement takes effect from February 22 , 2024 .

President of Ike City Hotel, Isaac Ofori Amoako said his quest to change the narrative in the hospitality industry informed his decision to venture into the industry.

He said “We are extremely delighted to have Afua Asantewaa on board as our brand ambassador.Her tenacity of purpose, resilience and high level luxury sense aligns with the vision of this hotel.”

In her acceptance speech, Asantewaa said “l am indeed grateful for this opportunity, and I promise to use my various platforms to push this unique brand to the highest pedestal.

It is a new facility but I can say it will rank among the best not only on the continent, but across the globe. I am looking forward to a very healthy and long relationship”.

Ike City Hotel is one of the subsidiaries of Ike City Group.

Ike City Hotel (Step into luxury) is a 54 bedroom edifice, has a roof top, sky bar, barbering shop, salon, a full gym, spa, four conference rooms with the biggest having 400 capacity.

It also provides 24- hour security, big car park, among other facilities.

Meanwhile, the official launch of the facility is slated for May 25.