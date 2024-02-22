Some Minority MPs say the resignation of Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu does not come as a surprise to them.

Many of them claim they have always known the Suame legislator was being forced out.

The House is yet to be officially informed of the resignation, but MPs are reacting to the development.

Ghana’s Parliament

The NDC MPs believe Majority Leader Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu has served his time, and if Afenyo-Markin is confirmed as the new leader, he is competent enough to lead.

Meanwhile, NPP MP for Oda Alexander Akwasi Acquah says their caucus is calm about the situation.

He insists that Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu was not forced out as is being speculated by the Minority.

