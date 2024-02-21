A Political Science lecturer at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has accused Deputy Majority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin of orchestrating the removal of Majority leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu.

Dr. Kwasi Amakye Boateng strongly believes Mr. Afenyo-Markin was the one who leaked information about the changes in the Majority leadership to the public.

“Afenyo-Markin himself was the person who disclosed that information, he is fully involved in any plot within the party, including undermining his boss,” he said.

Dr. Boateng made these claims in an interview on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Wednesday following reports of a potential reshuffle in the majority leadership in Parliament.

Rumours were circulating about the possible removal of Majority Leader Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, with his Deputy Alexander Afenyo-Markin poised to replace him.

Indeed, the National Council and NEC meeting of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) on Monday had this change on the agenda, although no decision was made.

Addressing journalists in Parliament, a group of NPP MPs led by First Deputy Speaker Joseph Osei-Owusu warned that no change would be tolerated.

But Mr. Amakye Boateng said the Majority know it was Mr. Afenyo-Markin who leaked the information that is why they did not bother to probe.

Listen to attached audio for more

Afenyo Markin is part of the plot to remove Osei Kyei Mensa Bonsu as majority leader – Dr. Kwasi Amakye Boateng

#DwasoNsem



Bawumia Morocco Otto Addo Free SHS Thomas Tuchel Canada Ama Ghana iPhone 16 Kwesi Arthur Bongo South Africa Korle Bu Runtown John Mahama Maali Osimhen pic.twitter.com/Q0jo3SpJSS — Adom 106.3 FM (@Adom1063fm) February 21, 2024

ALSO READ:

No one outside Parliament can change Majority leadership – Osei-Owusu

EC must dispel perception of bias for party in government –…