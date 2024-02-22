Ghanaian rapper Agbeko, a former singer of ‘The Last Two’ is calling on Ghanaians to offer him some financial and emotional support.

Speaking on Accra-based 3FM, the musician known for the hit song ‘Wotome’ revealed that he has been homeless for about a year and a half.

His situation he said is a result of drugs, bad friends, bad business dealings and some other mistakes he has made in his life. The rapper also believes his situation is partly caused by spiritual attacks on his life.

Agbeko recounted Hammer, founder of The Last Two, coming to his aid when he found himself in the police cells due to his multiple brushes with the law.

He told the host, Giovanni, that these brushes with the law are mostly because of seeking shelter in ghettos where the security agency often inspects.

Despite all this Agbeko said “I wouldn’t blame my situation on anyone or industry. I do have issues with people but those are my personal issues to deal with.”

He admitted to staying off drugs in the past few months however finding himself sleeping on the streets has not helped in weaning off the drugs or getting a better life like he hopes.

Agebeko called on the public to support his rehabilitation stating that he is ready to change to become a better version of himself.

“I need rehab. I need to stay off the street, find where I can stay and then work on myself, I genuinely want to stay off. I am ready for change. We all make mistakes, I believe my mistakes are not that much to weigh me down,” the rapper added.

He is also optimistic about returning to the music industry after gaining his footing with the needed help adding that he has in his archives written and recorded music he wants to put out.

