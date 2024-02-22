Ghanaian highlife artiste, Fameye has opened up about his past struggles with poverty and his efforts to change his fortunes through spiritual means.

Speaking on Thursday’s edition of Daybreak Hitz, Fameye revealed that during his difficult times, he visited various pastors seeking holy handkerchiefs and oils, hoping for a breakthrough in his career.

However, the directions given by the men of God did not work so he even considered resorting to voodoo out of desperation.

“I bought all forms of holy handkerchiefs, oils etc but it did not work. I was always roaming from pastor to pastor so honestly, I wouldn’t know which item even worked for me. However I never tried voodoo cos I am a weakling and I have a soft spirit, if not, I would have gone for it cos I have really suffered,” he candidly shared.

Fameye said he engaged in these things just to be a household name.

But, when he decided to seek the face of God, he has been blessed and he is now a household name.

Watch video below: