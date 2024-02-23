The flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress, John Dramani Mahama, says the Police Service distancing itself from comments made by DCOP Gabriel Prince Waabu on JoyNews is unfortunate and strange.

John Mahama argued that, election security is primarily the job of the police and not the military.

The NDC flagbearer was addressing members of the Ahmadiya Muslim Mission of Ghana during their 91st Annual National Convention (Jalsa).

The 2024 Jalsa is focused on what the mission describes as Celebrating 100 years of Islamic Revival in Ghana.

Speaking as the guest of honour for the second day of the three-day event, former President Mahama said the comments made by DCOP Gabriel Prince Waabu are true and must not be taken out of context.

It will be recalled that during the launch of the Multimedia Group’s Election Headquarters, the Director-General of Research of the Ghana Police Service indicated, among other things, that the military will not be used for basic roles during this year’s polls.

These developments forced the Police Service to reject that position in a press release.

But Mr. Mahama believes the military is mostly stationed to handle issues beyond the police and not at polling centres for election monitoring.

He describes the decision by the Ghana Police Service as strange, urging them to remain professional in protecting voters.

The NDC flagbearer added that, the police invite other security agencies such as immigration and fire service due to their low numbers to man all polling centres.

John Mahama further charged faith-based organizations to include advocacy for justice in the preaching of peaceful elections they are currently championing.

