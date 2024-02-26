The Sokode Secondary Technical School (SOSTECH), in the Ho Municipality of the Volta region has been hit by acute water shortage which is affecting teaching and learning.

The students have reportedly resorting to ablution before going to school. Those who want to bath have to walk long distances in search of water.

Speaking in an interview with Adom News correspondent, Odehyeba Owusu Job, some students expressed their frustration.

They said they have to walk long distances for water, return tired and get to classrooms very late.

The situation, the students said is affecting their sleep and learning in class.

“We have been experiencing a water crisis and this is adversely affecting our academic activities” they bemoaned.

They appealed to the government, NGOs and individuals to come to their aid to end the water crises.

The students made this appeal when the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate who doubles as the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Ho, Divine R.K Bosson visited the school as part of the water for all project drills, a mechanized borehole initiative.

In an interview on Adom News, the headmaster of the school, Isaac Kofi Dzidzienyo also expressed the trauma the students go through in search of water.

He thank the MCE for the kind gesture and also appeal to individuals and benevolent organizations to come to their aid.

Mr. Bosson assured his commitment to address the acute water shortage in the school.