The Police have arrested a member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) who attacked the Northern Regional Treasurer, Hajia Shamima Yakubu.

Hajia Shamima Yakubu was assaulted by the regional party officer of the NDC during a stakeholder meeting to discuss the campaign strategy in Tamale.

The meeting, which took place over the weekend, turned chaotic, and Hajia Yakubu suffered injuries to her face, resulting in her treatment at the hospital.

The NDC in a statement dated January 15, 2024, signed by the General Secretary of the NDC, Fifi Fiave Kwetey, noted that “The NDC takes a very serious view of the conduct of the party officer responsible for the assault, and at the next meeting of its Functional Executive Committee meeting, measures will be taken to address the matter thoroughly to leave no doubt in everyone’s mind that the party does not approve of unlawful acts of assault and battery.”

The party expressed its commitment to ensuring all “its members adhere strictly to the long-cherished practices that have made our internal politics the enviable attraction of teeming millions of the people of Ghana.”

The National Chairman of the party, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, and the MP for Tamale South, Haruna Iddrisu, are said to have been whisked away from being hurt, but the party in its statement denied such reports, describing it as “inaccurate.”

Citi News has gathered that the party officer was arrested on Monday in Tamale.

