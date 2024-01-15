The leadership of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has learnt with shock and disappointment, reports of a physical attack on the person of Hajia Shamima Yakubu, the Northern Regional Treasurer of the party, by a regional party officer.

The party condemns in the strongest possible terms this assault on a party official, resulting in her treatment at a hospital.

The NDC takes a very serious view of the conduct of the party officer responsible for the assault, and at the next meeting of its Functional Executive Committee meeting, measures would be taken to address the matter thoroughly to leave no doubt in everyone’s mind that the party does not approve of unlawful acts of assault and battery.

The party wishes to also clarify that reports claiming that the incident happened in the presence of any national executive member of the party are inaccurate.

There was not a single national executive member present at the meeting at which the Regional Treasurer was assaulted.

The said party meeting was called to discuss campaign strategy, and had nothing to do with any reconciliation, accounts, or allied matters.

The NDC wants to place on record its determination to ensure that all its members adhere strictly to the long cherished practices that have made our internal politics the enviable attraction of teeming millions of the people of Ghana, and from which we draw the confidence of being the next government in waiting.

