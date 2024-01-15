The iconic gospel music group, Daughters of Glorious Jesus, has announced the highly anticipated return of their Annual Musical Concert, Glorious Praise, for the year 2024.

The trio, celebrated for their soul-lifting songs and chart-topping hits spanning over three and a half decades, is set to mark a triumphant return to live performances after a hiatus due to the global pandemic.

For the past 14 years, Daughters of Glorious Jesus has been bringing audiences within touching distance of their ministry through the Glorious Praise concert series. Despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the group successfully adapted by hosting virtual concerts from 2020 to 2023.

This year, Glorious Praise is making a grand comeback with live performances scheduled in Accra, Kwahu, and Kumasi. The group is set to deliver a triple dose of their timeless tunes, captivating audiences with their customary energetic and life-transforming ministrations.

Cynthia, the leader of the dynamic trio, expressed her excitement about this year’s Glorious Praise, stating, “We have carefully put together a number of artists who will join us on all the various stages in our quest to revive our spirits through music.”

Adding a new dimension to the concert, Daughters of Glorious Jesus has decided to include Kwahu in the tour, with a special Easter Sunday performance on March 31, 2024.

Edna emphasized the significance of this decision, noting, “Kwahu is the busiest place during the Easter holidays, but unfortunately, there aren’t enough Gospel events during the season. We shouldn’t forget that the reason for the season is to remember the death of our Savior, hence our decision to be in Kwahu for this year’s Glorious Praise.”

Monica highlighted the charitable aspect of this year’s program, revealing that the group has partnered with Breast Care International to create awareness and raise funds to support breast cancer patients who can barely afford treatment.

“Embarking on any project that directly affects women is dear to our hearts. We call on all and sundry to join us to make this year’s Glorious Praise a memorable one,” Monica added.

The tour kicks off in Accra on March 24, which coincides with Palm Sunday. Kwahu will host the second leg on Easter Sunday, March 31, 2024, and two weeks later, the concert will reach its climax in Kumasi on April 14.

Fans and supporters are urged to join the indefatigable trio as they raise their voices in praise to the maker, promising an unforgettable musical experience.

