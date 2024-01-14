Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has expressed deep sorrow over the tragic death of Mumuni Fuseini, a dedicated member of his security team.

In an official statement, the Vice President said Fuseini was part of his Closed Protection Unit in his office.

He shared fond memories of the deceased in a Facebook accompanied by the Islamic prayer, “Inna Lillahi Wa Inna Ilayhi Rajioon,” which translates to “Surely we belong to Allah and to Him shall we return.”

Vice President Bawumia extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and friends of Mumuni Fuseini, acknowledging the pain and sorrow that accompanies such a loss.

He urged the public to remember Fuseini in their prayers and thoughts during this difficult time.

Fuseini, described as a hardworking member died in the line of duty while in a convoy of the Second Lady, Samira Bawumia.