A security officer, identified as Fuseini, who served as the bodyguard for Second Lady Samira Bawumia, lost his life in a tragic car accident near Nobewam, off the Kumasi-Accra highway.

The incident occurred when a commercial vehicle rammed into Mrs Bawumia’s convoy at Ohene-Nkwanta on Saturday January 13, 2024.

Sources confirm that, the Second Lady had already reached her destination when the tragic incident occurred.

Details emerging from the scene indicate that, the vehicles involved superimposed, leading to the fatality.

It has been revealed that, Fuseini is a twin and a dedicated member of the 1996 year group of Accra Academy.

He had been a part of the Vice President’s domestic family since 2008, serving dutifully as a security officer.

Fuseini, along with his twin brother, had previously worked with Honorable Yaw Osafo-Maafo before joining the Vice President’s family.

Funeral arrangements for Fuseini are expected to be communicated in the coming days.