The convoy of Second Lady, Samira Bawumia has been involved in an accident on Saturday January 13, 2024.

According to reports, she was travelling to the Ashanti region when the accident occurred.

Asaaseradio reported that, a sprinter bus run into two vehicles in Mrs. Bawumia’s convoy.

However, she escaped unhurt.

But one of her security men whose name was only given as Fuseini died in the crash.