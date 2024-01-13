Ghana captain, Andre Ayew, says he is hoping to become the player with the most games played in the history of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The Le Havre attacker is two games away from equaling Rigobert Song’s 36 games.

Should the 32-year-old feature in all three of Ghana’s Group B matches, he could break that record.

Ayew is also on course to become only the third player to appear at eight different AFCON tournaments after Rigobert Song and Ahmed Hassan.

Speaking ahead of Ghana’s game against Cape Verde of the 2023 AFCON on Sunday, Andre said the team winning is the most important thing.

“All 27 players want to play, which is important. But personally, there are one or two records I can break,” he said.

“I’ve worked hard to get here. The most important thing is the team. I’m hoping I can break these records while the team wins. The team is most important, and we need to win first” he added.

The Ghana v Island Nation is scheduled at 20:00GMT at the Stade Félix Houphouët-Boigny in the Ivorian capital of Abidjan.