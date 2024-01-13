A Ghanaian man known as DNA has announced his intention to break the Guinness World Record for the shortest time taken to drive in reverse over a distance of 16.6 km.

Inspired by the achievements of Chef Faila and Afua Asantewaa, DNA is motivated to break this record.

He noted that, the current record holder for this feat is an Indian man called Chandramouli, who set the record in September 2022 by driving in reverse for 16.6 km in 30 minutes.

In a video shared by popular Ghanaian blogger Zionfelix, DNA conducted a trial test, showcasing his driving skills by moving his car in reverse for a few kilometers.

According to him, he has been practicing for months and expressed confidence in his ability to surpass the existing record.

DNA also revealed plans to reach out to Guinness World Records to seek approval for the attempt.

Check out the video:

