Ghanaian actress, Priscilla Opoku Agyeman, known as Ahoufe Patri, showcased her reign as the queen of red styles at Efya’s concert.

Sporting a distinctive short hairstyle, the fashion influencer donned a deep-plunge corseted dress, highlighting her sleek thighs.

Ahoufe Patri looked impeccable with bold makeup, round silver earrings, and the display of her luxurious bracelets and stylish ring.

See the stunning photos below