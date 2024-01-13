President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has reiterated the need for Ghana to stop the smuggling of cocoa beans to neighboring countries.

He said his government will do whatever it takes to halt the practice and called on Ghanaians, especially cocoa farmers, to join efforts by the government to stop cocoa smuggling.

President Akufo-Addo made these remarks when the Ghana Best Cocoa Farmers Association called on him at the Jubilee House in Accra.

He stated, “The government is doing all it could to halt cocoa smuggling, and we, therefore, need the collaborative effort of all stakeholders to succeed.”

The President emphasized that it is worrying that while the government is investing to improve cocoa yield, other countries are enjoying the outcome through smuggling.

The Association, led by its President, Nana Charles Gyamfi, was at the seat of government to thank the President for last year’s unprecedented increase in the prices of cocoa.

Nana Charles Gyamfi noted that, the price increase itself will help reduce smuggling, as the cocoa price in neighboring Ivory Coast is not a match.

They also thanked the government for other proactive measures introduced to boost cocoa yield, as well as the Cocoa Farmers Pension Scheme.

He explained that, the practice where non-yielding cocoa trees are cut for replanting has been very beneficial and productive.

He added that, apart from cocoa, farmers are recording bumper harvests for crops like plantain and cocoa due to the intervention.

According to Nana Gyamfi, the Cocoa Farmers Pension Scheme has already started in three regions, and farmers are grateful for such a policy.

