Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), former President John Dramani Mahama has detailed programmes that will ensure effective maximisation of the Ho Airport in the Volta Region.

He says the next NDC government, if successful, will rollout deliberate programmes to ensure the facility does not become a ‘white elephant’ as critics may tag it.

Through the NDC’s economic transformation policies, the Region will develop to attract people in industry and tourists, said the former President. This will increase the number of passengers using the airport.

“If the hospitality and tourism business booms, a lot of people would want to fly. They will prefer to fly here rather than the hazardous roads,” he said.

Mr Mahama was speaking during a meeting with the Volta Region House of Chiefs in Ho on January 13, 2023.

The NDC flagbearer further proposed the establishment of a pilot training school in the area due to the less pressure at the airport.

“It is a very quiet airport, the skies are open, we don’t have any aircraft criss-crossing so the students can fly at any time,” he emphasised.

Mr Mahama also noted the possibility of establishing an aircraft maintenance station to service private jets from neighbouring countries.

“There are a lot of private jets in Nigeria and other places. If we establish a maintenance centre here it is easy for them to come here to service their jets, clean their jets and perform other services,” he further explained.

The flagbearer of the NDC further encouraged the people of the Volta Region not to be perturbed by the present situation of the airport.

He assured the people of enhanced development of the region.

