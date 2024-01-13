Succession, The White Lotus, Ted Lasso and Beef are the leading contenders for the 75th Emmy Awards, the US TV industry’s highest honours, which will be handed out on Monday.
Here are the nominations in full:
Outstanding drama series
- Andor (Disney+)
- Better Call Saul (AMC)
- The Crown (Netflix)
- House of the Dragon (HBO Max)
- The Last of Us (HBO Max)
- Succession (HBO Max)
- The White Lotus (HBO Max)
- Yellowjackets (Showtime)
Outstanding comedy series
- Abbott Elementary (ABC)
- Barry (HBO Max)
- The Bear (FX)
- Jury Duty (Amazon Freevee)
- The Marvelous Mrs Maisel (Prime Video)
- Only Murders In The Building (Hulu)
- Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
- Wednesday (Netflix)
Outstanding limited or anthology series
- Beef (Netflix)
- Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Netflix)
- Daisy Jones & The Six (Prime Video)
- Fleishman Is In Trouble (FX)
- Obi-Wan Kenobi (Disney+)
Outstanding talk series
- The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)
- Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC)
- Late Night With Seth Meyers (NBC)
- The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (CBS)
- The Problem With Jon Stewart (Apple TV+)
Outstanding reality competition programme
- The Amazing Race (CBS)
- RuPaul’s Drag Race (MTV)
- Survivor (CBS)
- Top Chef (Bravo)
- The Voice (NBC)
Outstanding scripted variety series
- A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO Max)
- Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (HBO Max)
- Saturday Night Live (NBC)
Outstanding variety special (live)
- The Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Starring Rihanna (Fox)
- Chris Rock: Selective Outrage (Netflix)
- Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium (Disney+)
- The Oscars (ABC)
- 75th Annual Tony Awards (CBS)
Lead actor in a drama series
- Jeff Bridges – The Old Man (FX)
- Brian Cox – Succession
- Kieran Culkin – Succession
- Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul
- Pedro Pascal – The Last of Us
- Jeremy Strong – Succession
Lead actress in a drama series
- Sharon Horgan – Bad Sisters (Apple TV+)
- Melanie Lynskey – Yellowjackets
- Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)
- Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us
- Keri Russell – The Diplomat (Netflix)
- Sarah Snook – Succession
Lead actor in a comedy series
- Bill Hader – Barry
- Jason Segel – Shrinking (Apple TV+)
- Martin Short – Only Murders In The Building
- Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso
- Jeremy Allen White – The Bear
Lead actress in a comedy series
- Christina Applegate – Dead To Me (Netflix)
- Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
- Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary
- Natasha Lyonne – Poker Face (Peacock)
- Jenna Ortega – Wednesday
Lead actor in a limited series or movie
- Taron Egerton – Black Bird (Apple TV+)
- Kumail Nanjiani – Welcome To Chippendales (Hulu)
- Evan Peters – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- Daniel Radcliffe – Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (The Roku Channel)
- Michael Shannon – George & Tammy (Showtime)
- Steven Yeun – Beef
Lead actress in a limited series or movie
- Lizzy Caplan – Fleishman Is In Trouble
- Jessica Chastain – George & Tammy (Showtime)
- Dominique Fishback – Swarm (Prime Video)
- Kathryn Hahn – Tiny Beautiful Things (Hulu)
- Riley Keough – Daisy Jones & The Six
- Ali Wong – Beef
Supporting actor in a drama series
- F Murray Abraham – The White Lotus
- Nicholas Braun – Succession
- Michael Imperioli – The White Lotus
- Theo James – The White Lotus
- Matthew Macfadyen – Succession
- Alan Ruck – Succession
- Will Sharp – The White Lotus
- Alexander Skarsgård – Succession
Supporting actress in a drama series
- Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus
- Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown
- Meghann Fahy – The White Lotus
- Sabrina Impacciatore – The White Lotus
- Aubrey Plaza – The White Lotus
- Rhea Seehorn – Better Call Saul
- J Smith-Cameron – Succession
- Simona Tabasco – The White Lotus
Supporting actor in a comedy series
- Anthony Carrigan – Barry
- Phil Dunster – Ted Lasso
- Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso
- James Marsden – Jury Duty
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach – The Bear
- Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary
- Henry Winkler – Barry
Supporting actress in a comedy series
- Alex Borstein – The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
- Ayo Edebiri – The Bear
- Janelle James – Abbott Elementary
- Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary
- Juno Temple – Ted Lasso
- Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso
- Jessica Williams – Shrinking
Supporting actor in a limited series or movie
- Murray Bartlett – Welcome to Chippendales
- Paul Walter Hauser – Black Bird
- Richard Jenkins – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- Joseph Lee – Beef
- Ray Liotta – Black Bird
- Young Mazino – Beef
- Jesse Plemons – Love & Death (HBO Max)
Supporting actress in a limited series or movie
- Annaleigh Ashford – Welcome to Chippendales
- Maria Bello – Beef
- Claire Danes – Fleishman Is in Trouble
- Juliette Lewis – Welcome to Chippendales
- Camila Morrone – Daisy Jones & the Six
- Niecy Nash-Betts – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- Merritt Wever – Tiny Beautiful Things
Writing for a comedy series
- Barry – Bill Hader for Wow
- The Bear – Christopher Storer for System
- Jury Duty – Mekki Leeper for Ineffective Assistance
- Only Murders In The Building – John Hoffman, Matteo Borghese & Rob Turbovsky for I Know Who Did It
- The Other Two – Chris Kelly & Sarah Schneider for Cary & Brooke Go To An Aids Play (HBO Max)
- Ted Lasso – Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly & Jason Sudeikis for So Long, Farewell
Writing for a drama series
- Andor – Beau Willimon for One Way Out
- Bad Sisters – Sharon Horgan, Dave Finkel & Brett Baer for The Prick
- Better Call Saul – Gordon Smith for Point And Shoot
- Better Call Saul – Peter Gould for Saul Gone
- The Last of Us – Craig Mazin for Long, Long Time
- Succession – Jesse Armstrong for Connor’s Wedding
- The White Lotus – Mike White for Arrivederci
Writing for a limited or anthology series or movie
- Beef – Lee Sung Jin for The Birds Don’t Sing, They Screech In Pain
- Fire Island – Joel Kim Booster (Hulu)
- Fleishman Is In Trouble – Taffy Brodesser-Akner for Me-Time
- Prey – Patrick Aison & Dan Trachtenberg (Hulu)
- Swarm – Janine Nabers & Donald Glover for Stung
- Weird: The Al Yankovic Story – Al Yankovic & Eric Appel
Writing for a variety series
- The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
- Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
- Late Night With Seth Meyers
- The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
- Saturday Night Live
Directing for a comedy series
- Barry – Bill Hader for Wow
- The Bear – Christopher Storer for Review
- The Marvelous Mrs Maisel – Amy Sherman-Palladino for Four Minutes
- The Ms Pat Show – Mary Lou Belli for Don’t Touch My Hair (BET+)
- Ted Lasso – Declan Lowney for So Long, Farewell
- Wednesday – Tim Burton for Wednesday’s Child Is Full Of Woe
Directing for a drama series
- Andor – Benjamin Caron for Rix Road
- Bad Sisters – Dearbhla Walsh for The Prick
- The Last of Us – Peter Hoar for Long, Long Time
- Succession – Andrij Parekh for America Decides
- Succession – Mark Mylod for Connor’s Wedding
- Succession – Lorene Scafaria for Living+
- The White Lotus – Mike White for Arrivederci
Directing for a limited or anthology series or movie
- Beef – Lee Sung Jin for Figures of Light
- Beef – Jake Schreier for The Great Fabricator
- Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story – Carl Franklin for Bad Meat
- Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story – Paris Barclay for Silenced
- Fleishman Is In Trouble – Valerie Faris & Jonathan Dayton for Me-Time
- Prey – Dan Trachtenberg
Emmy Award winners have already been announced in more categories at the Creative Arts Emmys, which took place over two nights earlier this month. See the winners for the first and second nights on the Emmys website.