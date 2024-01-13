A young man believed to be in his mid-20s has been arrested by the Kasoa Tollbooth Police for allegedly stealing a 2-year-old baby girl.

Information gathered indicates that, the suspect stole the small girl from a community in the Greater Accra Region.

Sources say some good Samaritans who were in the same passenger vehicle as the suspect drew the attention of some police officers at Kasoa Tollbooth, leading to his arrest.

In an interview with Adom News, Patricia Owusu, who reported the case to Kasoa Tollbooth Police station said they started suspecting the guy after the small girl started crying from Kaneshie to Mallam Junction.

She said after confronting the guy, the suspect told them that the victim was his niece.

Madam Patricia mentioned that, after several rounds of questioning, the suspect started lying and they reported him to the police officers.

Being a chief won’t stop me from campaigning for NPP in 2024 – Kaakyire Kwame Appiah

Akufo-Addo urges collective action to combat cocoa smuggling