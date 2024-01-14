Controversial politician, Kennedy Agyepong has absorb Adom TV’s Omanhene Kwabena Asante of any blame following his corruption allegation against Member of Parliament for Bantama, Francis Asenso Boakye.

Few days after citing the journalist as his source, the Assin Central MP has made a u-turn claiming the said Kwabena Asante is not the journalist.

Mr. Agyepong while addressing New Patriotic Party (NPP) delegates in Bantama ahead of its parliamentary primaries accused the incumbent MP of corruption.

In a video, he claimed he was confronted with the matter and had to save the situation by stopping the alleged bribe givers from going public with it.

He even asked the delegates to ask Kwabena Asante for confirmation of the allegations – a claim he [Omanhene] has vehemently denied.

After the video went viral and Omanhene cleared his name, the Assin Central MP has therefore made it clear that, Kwabena Asante of Adom FM did not inform him or was the one who hinted him on the matter.