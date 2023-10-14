The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) is demanding the immediate arrest and prosecution of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) thugs who assaulted a Citi FM/TV journalist.

The journalist, Akosua Otchere, was covering the vetting of NDC parliamentary aspirants for the Odododiodio constituency on Friday when chaos broke out.

She was reportedly assaulted and her phone seized by a group of irate NDC youth.

A statement issued by GJA General Secretary Kofi Yeboah condemned the attack on Akosua Otchere in the line of duty and called on state and non-state actors, as well as the international community, to condemn same.

“What happened at the offices of the Greater Accra Regional Branch of the NDC on Friday was an act of insanity that must not be allowed to fester in our body politics, and so we urge the police to act swiftly to arrest and prosecute the thugs to help sanitise the political space, especially in respect of assault on media practitioners by political actors,” portions of the statement read.

The GJA added it has taken editorial notice of press statements issued by the NDC’s regional and national leadership condemning the attack on the journalist.

“While waiting for action beyond the rhetoric by the regional and national leadership of the party, the GJA wishes to serve notice, with deep ink, to political parties and the general public that henceforth, any assault on journalists and the media shall be repelled with the strongest weapon we can marshal,” it noted.

Meanwhile, the Association said its legal team is on standby to meet the Inspector-General of Police on Monday to discuss pertinent matters, including the recent attacks on the Citi FM/TV journalist and UTV.

“The GJA will go every length under the law to deal with political actors and individuals who may attack journalists as we gear up for the 2024 electioneering.

“We call on political parties in particular and other stakeholders to educate their members to refrain from attacking journalists and learn to channel their grievances, if any, through the appropriate avenues as dictated by the rule of law and practised in civilised state,” it added.

The statement continued, “Once again, we encourage journalists and media practitioners never to be intimidated by such attacks; rather, we must defy them and always stay faithful to the public interest.

“The media will continue to serve as a bridge between the government and the governed, and no individual or group will be allowed to destroy that bridge, no matter the tactics they may employ.”

