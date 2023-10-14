The Information Ministry has condemned the attack on Citi FM journalist, Akosua Otchere by some supporters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) at Odododiodio on Friday.

The Ministry, in a statement, said journalists or media houses must not be subjected to any form of harassment, intimidation, or attack simply for doing their work.

It has therefore urged the management of Citi FM to formally report the incident to both the Ghana Police Service and the NMC for appropriate action to be taken against the perpetrators.

The journalist was reportedly attacked by supporters of one of the candidates while covering the vetting of the NDC parliamentary hopefuls of the Odododiodio constituency at the party’s South La office.

They destroyed party property, including chairs and an air conditioner, and pelted stones at the vetting committee, citing unfairness on their part.

Miss Otchere is said to have sustained injuries and was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

The NDC Greater Accra Regional Chairman, Emmanuel Nii Ashie Moore, has condemned the act and pledged to pay all the medical expenses.

