Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, has visited the two journalists of Citi FM who were assaulted by staff of the National Security.

Mr Oppong Nkrumah paid the visit on Friday, May 14, 2021, to commiserate with the victims and assure them of further investigations on the matter.

“As a colleague and as a Minister for the sector, I came by this morning to pay you a visit and also to express to you the worry with which we receive the account on what transpired at the National Security. We were worried because it does not reflect how staff of a security agency should treat anybody, be the person a citizen, let alone a journalist.

“If that person is under investigation, assisting an investigation or being suspected as having done something untoward like in this case the suspicion of going contrary to the rules there, it still will not warrant that particular conduct as reported,” he said.

Earlier on Tuesday, the National Security operatives stormed the premises of the Adabraka-based station to whisk away Zoe Abu-Biadoo after picking up her colleague, Caleb Kudah.

The two journalists were accused of filming and disseminating a video taken at the premises of the National Security Ministry.

But after hours of interrogation, the two were released by the security operatives.

Addressing management of the station, the Minister called for patience on the matter and assured of further investigations.

Beyond that Mr Oppong Nkrumah urged the management to take advantage of the newly established office of the Coordinated Mechanism for the Safety of journalists for further investigations on the matter.

The Management also used the opportunity to thank him for the show of support.