A journalist with Accra-based Citi FM, Caleb Kudah, has reportedly been picked up by National Security operatives.

According to sources, the operatives stormed the premises of the Adabraka-based station to whisk away the journalist and another colleague, Zoe Abu-Baidoo.

The sources added that he was arrested for filming a video at the premises of the National Security Ministry.

A member of the management team of Citi FM is said to have accompanied them to the Ministry of National Security where his two colleagues were believed to have been taken for interrogation.

Zoe Abu-Baidoo is back in the office after being questioned. Caleb Kudah is still being questioned at the National security following his arrest earlier. — Fentuo Tahiru Fentuo (@Fentuo_) May 11, 2021

Details of what really happened are sketchy. This has prompted widespread speculation on social media amidst calls for the security operatives to release the journalists.