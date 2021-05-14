A Cape Coast High Court High Court hearing the Assin North Member of Parliament’s (MP’s) dual citizenship case has dismissed allegations of bias against the presiding judge by the lawyer for Assin North MP, Abraham Amaliba.

Mr Amaliba alleged during the trial on Wednesday that the presiding judge, Justice Kwasi Boakye, had made comments prejudicial to the case pending before him and thus should recuse himself.

In the previous sitting of the court, he alleged that the judge had said James Gyakye Quayson should have had all his documents ready before filing to contest the 2020 parliamentary elections.

According to Mr Amaliba, the comment foretells a real likelihood of bias on the judge’s part if they went on with the proceedings and it would be a miscarriage of justice.

The Presiding Judge, Justice Kwasi Boakye, dismissed the allegation made against him. He said he had not made such comments, and there are records to prove.

The application was dismissed for lack of evidence.

Additionally, the court fixed the hearing of the second application made by lawyers for the respondent to May 18.

They had applied for a stay of proceedings pending the appeal filed at the Court of Appeal.

The Electoral Commission and the petitioner filed their written submissions, but the Assin North MP did not file.