A 60-year-man, James Amoah, alias Kwabedu, has been burnt to death in a bizarre bush fire incident.

Kwabedu is said to have accompanied three other persons to burn weed in a farm at Mampamhwe in the Obuasi East District.

Speaking to Adom News’ correspondent, Isaac K. Normanyo at the family house, one of the farmers said due to his old age, Kwabedu was made to only assist with water while the rest burn the weeds.

A witness, Anthony Amoako, said that while burning the weed, the fire extended to some nearby farms, including where the deceased was asked to monitor.

He said they were unaware Kwabedu was trapped in the fire as they only realised his absence after they were done with the day’s job.

The witness said that the deceased was charred from his waist to leg, and succumbed to his injuries shortly later.

The family head of the deceased, Nana Addae Bosompin, revealed that a team was sent to the scene to verify the story of the said farmers before the matter was reported to the police.

Kwabedu is survived by a wife and seven children.