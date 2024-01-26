A farmer at Bale in the Bole district of the Savannah region, has lost over 1000 tubers of yams to a bush fire despite numerous public awareness campaigns on bush fires by the National Fire Service.

The victim, who only gave his name as Konhinye said the fire set to the farm was deliberate.

He had created fire belts around his farms but still lost everything, unable even to salvage a single tuber.

Konhinye added that, bush fires have become an annual ritual during harmattan in the Bole district.

He called on the police to prosecute anyone caught setting fire in bushes to set as an example and deter others.

READ ALSO:

Ghana remains in debt distress despite ongoing restructuring programme – IMF

PPPs key to economic transformation in Africa – KGL boss

It is a shame Black Stars don’t have a camping facility…