Former Ghanaian footballer, Augustine Ahinful, has expressed disappointment over the absence of a dedicated camping facility for the national football team.

According to him, the lack of camping facility for the Black Starts ahead of major tournaments is a shame.

Ahinful’s comments follow the Black Stars initial plan to set up camp in Johannesburg, South Africa, for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), a move later cancelled due to public criticism.

In an interview with Asempa FM on the Sports Nite Show, Ahinful said Ghana must prioritise establishing a national camping facility for the team.

He indicated that, failure to do so would be a source of national embarrassment.

On the performance of the team in AFCON,Ahinful blamed it on arrogance on the part of the players.

“I’ve played for the Black Stars and worn the Ghana jersey before, and I don’t think I will be the person who will want to see the Black Stars fail” he added.