Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama is rallying support from Organised Labour to push for the removal of the salary structure of Article 71 office holders.

He argued that, the wages of public sector workers and Article 71 officer holders must be merged.

This, he believes will lessen burden on the economy and ensure even distribution of monies in the public purse.

Mr. Mahama made the comment when he met Organised Labour at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) as part of his Building Ghana Tour in the Ashanti region.

The meeting is to solicit ideas from unions such as, UTAG, TEWU, GNAT, NAGRAT, Ghana Bar Association, Ghana Medical Association among others. Most of these Associations discussed their enumeration and conditions of service.

Responding to the issues about salaries of workers, the NDC flagbearer said there must be an independent emoluments body that will determine salaries of all government workers and scarp the structure for Article 71 office holders.

He noted that, the Akufo-Addo government has ruined the country’s economy hence public sector workers and Organised Labour must be moderate and ready to sacrifice to get Ghana’s finances back on track.

Mr. Mahama added that, a Senchi-like forum will be held to expose Ghanaians to the rot the ruling government caused should he win the December elections.

