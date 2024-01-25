Regitta, wife of former Black Stars midfielder, Emmanuel Agyemang Badu has earned a masters degree from the University of Ghana Business School (UGBS).

Mrs Badu was awarded an Executive Master of Business Administration (EMBA) in Project Management on Wednesday, January 24.

She took to Instagram to share her feat with followers after which her comment section has been flooded with congratulatory messages.

Regitta wore a colourful kente gown, covered up with an academic gown and adorned it with a sash.

ALSO READ: