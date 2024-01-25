The National Labour Commission (NLC) has issued a directive instructing the Teachers and Educational Workers’ Union (TEWU), affiliated with the Trades Union Congress, and the Senior Staff Association of Public Universities and the Federation of Universities Senior Staff to immediately cease their ongoing strike.

The NLC contends that until the unions comply with this directive, they will not be able to engage in addressing the various demands put forth by the striking teacher unions.

Following a meeting with the unions, Ofosu Asamoah, the Executive Secretary of the NLC, informed journalists that progress has been made in addressing some of the concerns raised by the unions.

However, the NLC emphasised that the resolution of the remaining outstanding issue is contingent upon the unions calling off their strike action.

“By law, if you are still on the strike, you can’t negotiate. The law frowns on it. You can’t even wear red bands. It is intimidating. You brought up three issues, and two have been solved.

“The first one, your allowances has been resolved, the UMAT and the UCC have been solved. The third one, which is in issue, the party against whom you are says I am guilty; however, let’s sit down and know how to correct it,” Mr. Asamoah stated.

However, Mark Korankye, the General Secretary of the Teachers and Educational Workers Union (TEWU) of the Trades Union Congress (TUC), said the unions will engage in consultations with their members before arriving at a final decision.

“NLC has given directives that the Ministry of Finance should meet with us to discuss and resolve the matter by the 1st of February.

“There are also issues that GTEC has to resolve as far as overtime and other issues are concerned.

“So they have also been directed to, as a matter of urgency, get this matter resolved. To the unions, the Commission says to call off your strike.”

“Before we can make any pronouncement on that since we are only representatives here, we have to go and confirm with our rank and file and other leaders who are not here.

“So we are going to call a meeting of our members probably tomorrow or Friday, and then we will discuss what transpired here,” he added.

The ongoing strike by teacher unions, including the Teachers and Educational Workers’ Union (TEWU) of the Trades Union Congress, the Senior Staff Association of Public Universities, and the Federation of Universities Senior Staff, was initiated in protest against the government’s perceived negligence of issues related to pensions and the alleged unjust termination of their overtime allowances.

