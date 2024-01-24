Retired Commissioner of Police, Nathan Kofi Boakye on Wednesday January 24, joined former President John Mahama for his ‘Building Ghana Tour” in the Ashanti region.

He was spotted at the Kejetia Market where Mr. Mahama addressed the crowd as the National Democratic Congress (NDC) embarked on the “24-Hour Economy Walk” aimed at sensitizing the public on the policy.

The former Police Commissioner refused to speak to Joy News when he was approached at the Kejetia Market.

He was later seen on the podium at the Jubilee Park in Kumasi where John Mahama addressed the crowd after the walk.

COP Kofi Boakye was once the Police Commander for the Ashanti Region before being promoted to the retiring rank.

He was very affable and took his work in the region very serious earning the nickname ‘Commander 1’.

