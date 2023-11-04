The flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, will commence his “Building Ghana Tour” this month.

The tour is to engage with Ghanaians, revitalise the NDC, and prepare for the 2024 presidential campaign.

In a post on Facebook, Mr Mahama said the tour will kick-start a transformative journey to connect with NDC supporters and fulfil promises made to branch executives.

The former President as part of the tour will meet and interact with people from various backgrounds, fostering hope and addressing concerns for a prosperous Ghana.

The tour will include town hall meetings, community outreach initiatives, engagements with local communities, and discussions with diverse stakeholders.

This active interaction seeks to renew hope, reaffirm commitments, and prepare grassroots supporters for the upcoming elections.

The tour is anticipated to strengthen the NDC’s campaign, presenting a unified vision for a prosperous Ghana grounded in inclusivity, economic growth, and social justice.

Mr Mahama underscored the power of unity and national cohesion, emphasizing the collective effort needed to move Ghana forward.