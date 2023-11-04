Ghanaian rapper, Maradona Yeboah Adjei, also known as Guru, says it is his desire to work with the United Nations.

Speaking in an interview on Joy Prime’s Prime Morning, the musician disclosed that, growing up, it has always been his dream and ambition to be employed in the US-based intergovernmental organisation.

This, according to him, influenced his decision to study Political Science and Information Studies, which he is currently pursuing at the University of Ghana, to enable him to gain the requisite knowledge about the political field.

Although it has been stressful and challenging, Guru is determined to complete the programme to accomplish his aspiration.

Despite his goals, the “Mpaebo” hitmaker has no plans to give up music, saying it is the easiest way to riches no matter the ups and downs, especially in terms of investment.

Gurunkz narrated how he strived for financial support as a beginner in the music industry after he deferred his marketing course in the university because he believed in himself.

“I did marketing coming up, and I believed in myself so much that I had to defer while at the university. Doing so, I needed people to also come on board and invest in the craft, but I never had anyone till I met Obrafour through a collaboration.”

He later got a bit of support, but it did not meet his expectations of putting him in the spotlight, which he thinks prolonged the development of his dreams.

He recounted how music has helped him attain wealth and created businesses, including real estate, farms, and others.

After taking a break from music production, Guru NKZ is back with another hit song titled “Eye Nwanwa,” featuring actor and comedian Dr. Likee.

