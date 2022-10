Ghanaian rapper Guru has finally dropped visuals for his latest song, ‘Enkoyie’, which features musician Benji.

The song, produced by KCee Beatz, has the indigenous Ghanaian highlife rhythm that will easily capture the attention of music lovers.

He has since garnered about 25,000 views since it dropped on the popular music video streaming service, YouTube.

Check out the video below:

