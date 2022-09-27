Quiz mistress of the National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ), Prof Elsie Kaufmann, Prof. Elsie Kaufmann, has disclosed why she married a white man.

Opening up on her personal life, Prof. Kaufmann admitted that she has once been married to a white man who fathers her three children.

The NSMQ mistress said she married a white husband while in the pursuit of higher education and building her career in the United States, where she lived most of her life.

When the ‘million dollar question’ about why she didn’t settle for a Ghanaian husband popped up she had an interesting answer.

“They didn’t come. No Ghanaian came to me,” she said on Delay Show.

However, the popular quiz mistress, now a divorcee, who returned to Ghana in the early 2000s, said she will remarry if she finds her ‘Mr Right’.

Watch video:

NSMQ quiz mistress gives interesting answer on possibility of another marriage