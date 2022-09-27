Hearts of Oak head coach, Samuel Boadu, has admitted that he is worried after failing to record a win after three games played so far into the season.

The Phobians opened their 2022/23 Ghana Premier League season with a defeat against Aduana Stars at Dormaa at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park.

In their second home game against Great Olympics, Boadu’s side were held to a 1-1 draw.

In the week three games, Hearts of Oak were hosted by their rivals, Asante Kotoko at the Baba Yara Stadium and after 90 minutes of action, the game ended 1-1.

Speaking after the stalemate with Kotoko, the former Medeama coach expressed displeasure about the side’s winless run.

“I’m worried about the club’s winless run this season, this is not what I want things to be but we should also know that all three games we have played are difficult,” he said.

“We will know how to move match after match,” he said after the game.

The FA Cup champions sit on the 13th position with just two points.

Samuel Boadu will hope to steer Hearts of Oak to pick their first win of the season when they host Bibiani Gold Stars in the matchday 4 of the Ghana Premier League on Saturday.