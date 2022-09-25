Thomas Partey has left Black Stars camp after pulling out late from Friday night’s international friendly defeat to Brazil.

The Arsenal star was reported to have a discomfort around the knee and was supposedly excused from the game after warm-up as a precautionary measure.

Real Mallorca midfielder Baba Iddrisu replaced Partey and lasted the entire minutes of the game.

However, reports from the team’s camp Saturday morning indicated that the 29-year-old has been permitted to report back to his club Arsenal.

Partey has packed his bag and is on his way out of the Black Stars base in Deauville, France for London where he will be hoping to stay fit for Arsenal’s North London Derby at home to Tottenham immediately after the international break.

The Athletico Madrid midfielder reported to the Black Stars for the two games after recovering from an injury that kept him out for a month and over.

The Black Stars technical team will hope Partey stays fit ahead of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar which kicks off from November 20 to December 18.

Ghana, meanwhile, will head to Spanish town Lorca to prepare for the next game against Nicaragua with Partey now expected to miss the game serving as prepations for the Mundial.

It is scheduled for Tuesday, September 27 with kick-off at 18:00GMT.