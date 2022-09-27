Legendary Ghanaian Highlife singer, Daddy Lumba, has expressed his appreciation to UK rapper Stormzy for paying homage to him.

The UK-based musician wore a t-shirt with Daddy Lumba’s face embedded boldly on it as he stormed the stage to excite music lovers who were dying to see him at the global music concert.

The gesture, meanwhile, touched the heart of Daddy Lumba to the extent that he shared it on his social media pages to depict the love as an appreciation post.

He wrote:

I was immensely touched by Stormzy’s homage to me last night at the Global Citizen Festival. I would like to take this opportunity to share my gratitude and appreciation for the public display of love. To say that the gesture was heartwarming and humbling is an understatement. Thank you very much!

Check out the original post below:

MORE: