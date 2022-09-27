Actor Kofi Adu, popularly known as Agya Koo, says none of Ghana’s past governments have been able to develop the country like President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has done during his tenure.

According to him, not even Ghana’s first president Dr Kwame Nkrumah was able to achieve what President Akufo-Addo has achieved in six years of being in power.

Speaking to fellow actor Kwaku Manu in an interview, Agya Koo said Kwame Nkrumah had only nine major projects in his name, unlike President Akufo-Addo who has countless achievements to live by.

He added that, he has been to many parts of Ghana, adding that, he has witnessed countless works and achievements that no one can praise themselves for apart from President Akufo-Addo.

“From Rawlings, to Limann to whoever, I will never lie, there is no past government that has worked more than Akufo-Addo. Kufuor tried, but there is none. I am old, and I play a music band, I have travelled far and when I get to anywhere, I see what Nana Addo has done,” he said.

According to the Kumawood actor, the communication team of the New Patriotic Party aren’t hammering hard on their achievements since they came to power.

The communicators aren’t helping the party. Ghanaians can say whatever they want. Kwame Nkrumah didn’t provide jobs. He only opened nine projects, and it was the whites who planned everything.

According to Agya Koo, Nkrumah cannot be Ghana’s best president because he just managed projects developed by the then colonial masters.

He also added that Nkrumah betrayed the Big Six and stole their success story.

“Ghanaians just don’t like to say the truth. Nkrumah was not in Ghana then. It was some people who called him to come and join them to fight for independence because he had extensive knowledge on how the whites were governing.

“Whites are not negative like blacks, they remember everyone in history. Someone had the dream and invited Nkrumah from abroad to come and support. He came to meet chairmen and presidents in the association already. That doesn’t mean he is the only one who won the independence,” Agya Koo said.

