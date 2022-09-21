Former Ghanaian international and Bayern Munich star, Samuel Osei Kuffour, has set social media users talking with a plush ceremony to mark his son’s first birthday.



The star-studded event came off on Monday, September 19, 2022, at his mansion in East Legon, Accra.



Ghanaian business moguls, Dr Osei Kwame and Dr Ofori Sarpong were among the bigwigs who stormed Mr Kuffour’s house to share in his son’s joy.



Also in attendance were some members of the famous East Legon Executive Fitness Club.



A video from the event sighted on Instagram showed the big men’s arrival as well as the interior of the retired footballer’s plush home.

Watch the video below: