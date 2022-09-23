Ghana legend, Samuel Osei Kuffour, believes the Black Stars will surprise Brazil tonight in the international friendly.

The four-time African champions will take on a star-studded South American giants at the Le Harve, France.

The games form part of preparations for both countries who have booked their place in the 2022 World Cup scheduled to be hosted in Qatar later this year.

“Just be yourself and know that you can do better for yourself and then I believe your country and then your family,” the former Bayern Munich defender told Joy Sports.

“For me amazing just amazing the quality and everybody who is playing make it so nice and then everybody is so relaxed in camp, there is harmony and unity in camp.

“There is a good atmosphere around the team. I believe this time around we are going to surprise Brazil,” he added.

On the integration of the newcomers ahead of the friendly game the Black Stars management member added that the players are excited.

“When you talk to them you can see the excitement on their face and I think it indicates well with Tariq when he said that he is so excited and happy to be here. That makes it very nice.”

The much-anticipated game has been scheduled to kick off at 18:30GMT.