Brazil’s biggest newspaper has hinted at the Seleção’s possible starting lineup against Ghana tonight.

The five-time world champions will be hosted by the West African country on Friday, September 23 in Le Havre in an international friendly.

The game form part of preparations for both countries ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup to be staged in Qatar.

And according to Brazil’s biggest newspaper Globo, Tite is set to approach the game with a 3-2-4-1 position against the four-time African champions.

Liverpool shot-stopper, Alisson, is expected to start in goal for the Samba boys while Marquinhos, Thiago Silva, and Eder Militao will be the three centre-backs.

The head coach is also reported to have settled on a midfield two with Alex Telles partnering Casemiro.

Raphinha, Lucas Paqueta, Neymar, and Vinicius Jr are expected to play behind Richarlison, who will be the head of the attack.

Here is Brazil’s possible starting line-up for the game: Alisson, Militão, Marquinhos, Silva, Telles, Casemiro; Raphinha, Paqueta, Neymar, Vinicius, Richarlison.

The game has been scheduled to kick off at 18:30GMT.

Meanwhile, there will be a live commentary on Adom FM and Asempa FM.