Traders at Wassa Akropong in the Amenfi East District of the Western Region are lamenting the poor state of their market.



According to them, the market is not conducive for trading but they are forced to remain there because there is no alternative.



The women expressed their frustration on The People’s Forum, a segment on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Thursday.



The traders disclosed the market becomes inaccessible, especially when it rains due to the poor drainage systems in the market.



Their wares, they noted, are always at the mercy of the weather as they have no good place to keep them.



Aside from this, the traders bemoaned some faceless persons have also turned the market into a refuse site while weed smokers also use there as their toilet facility.



They are, therefore, appealing to the government and relevant stakeholders to come to their aid by ensuring that the market is constructed as soon as possible.

Video attached above: