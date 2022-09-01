Two suspects have been arrested in connection with a robbery attack on the Upper Amenfi Rural Bank at Jukwa near Wassa Akropong.

The two – Tahiru Issaka alias Red, 22, and Yahuza Mohammed, 34, – were arrested at hideouts in two different locations in the Ashanti Region on 25th August 2022.

One person, identified by the two suspects as Gafar Ziyech Abdul, alias Stone, the leader of the gang, has also been killed.

This was contained in a police statement which indicated the arrest was through the combined effort of the Western, Ashanti and the Bono East Regional Police Intelligence Directorates over an eight-week period operation.

“These suspects and three other accomplices allegedly attacked the bank on 27th June 2022, disarmed the security guard on duty, assaulted two of the bank staff and made away with an unspecified amount of money and a pump action gun.

“The suspects also allegedly shot one other person who attempted to mount a roadblock to prevent them from escaping,” part of the statement read.

The robbers, the statement indicated, set their vehicle ablaze when they realised they were being pursued hoping that would foil the police tracking them.

“The Police have so far retrieved four vehicles including the one that was set ablaze and abandoned by the robbers, a motorbike, two pistols and a quantity of ammunition,” the statement added.

The two suspects are currently in custody and the pursuit of the other accomplices continues.

“We wish to assure the public that these criminals can run but cannot hide. Wherever they are, we will get them,” the police assured.