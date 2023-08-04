One person has died and two others have sustained degrees of injuries in a ghastly crash at Wassa Akropong.

The accident involved a white Toyota Corolla vehicle with registration number WT 616-21, and the heavy-duty truck, registered as GN 4940-22.

The incident occurred when the driver of the saloon car attempted to overtake another vehicle, unaware of the oncoming truck approaching from the opposite direction.

The impact was so severe that the front part of the saloon car was completely mangled, leaving the driver and two other passengers injured.

Tragically, the driver of the sedan car succumbed to his injuries at the scene, and his identity is yet to be established.

The injured passengers were immediately attended to by the police and the Motor Traffic and Transport Department who promptly arrived to rescue the victims.

