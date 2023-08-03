President Nana Akufo-Addo has granted a presidential pardon to Alhaji Salifu Mimina Osman, the former Deputy National Security Coordinator during the John Mahama administration.

The decision to grant the pardon was made in consultation with the Council of State and was promptly directed to the Interior Minister for immediate implementation.

The pardon comes after a petition from the Paramount Chief of Kpembi Traditional Area, Kpembewura Haruna Dari Bismark Banbange Ndefoso I, who sought Alhaji Salifu Mimina Osman’s release based on grounds of ill-health and good behaviour.

Following the consultation with the Council of State, the President exercised the prerogative of mercy in favor of Alhaji Salifu Mimina Osman and granted him a pardon, as provided for in Article 72(1) (a) of the Constitution. As a result of the presidential pardon, Alhaji Salifu Mimina Osman’s sentence has been commuted, and he will be released from custody.

Previously, Alhaji Salifu Mimina Osman had been sentenced to a five-year jail term in 2020 for willfully causing financial loss to the state, as part of the National Communications Authority (NCA) scandal.

However, with the presidential pardon, he will now be released, and his legal proceedings related to the NCA scandal will be concluded.

